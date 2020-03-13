Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.72% of Centerstate Bank worth $53,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after buying an additional 2,458,709 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 95.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 134,212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 77.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 160,465 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSFL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Centerstate Bank news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,452.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,796.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $534,375. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

