Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,117 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Frontdoor worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTDR stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 1,135,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,214. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.38. Frontdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

