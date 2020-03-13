Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Frontera Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

FEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Shares of FEC stock opened at C$3.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.16.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.