Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTEK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of FTEK opened at $0.48 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fuel Tech by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 52,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

