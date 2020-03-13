Function X Trading 48.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $674,398.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00032325 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00099003 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,634.96 or 1.00035248 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00075278 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000467 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,389,137 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

