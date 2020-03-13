FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Market Cap Tops $11,620.74

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. FuzzBalls has a total market cap of $11,620.74 and approximately $112.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzzBalls coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, FuzzBalls has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00669433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00010987 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FuzzBalls Profile

FuzzBalls is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner.

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

