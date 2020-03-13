G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

Shares of GFSZY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. 209,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,698. G4S/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.