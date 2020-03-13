Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. VTB Capital cut shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Gazprom PAO (EDR) alerts:

Gazprom PAO (EDR) stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Gazprom PAO has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.