Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

GXE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.87.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.