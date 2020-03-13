Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Up 89.3% in February

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the February 13th total of 83,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of GENC traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $10.30. 30,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,308. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $70,055.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 450,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,052.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 965,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 30,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

