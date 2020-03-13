General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in General Mills by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

GIS stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,692,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,816. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

