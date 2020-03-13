Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Geron by 736.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,133,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 998,055 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Geron by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 230,863 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 1,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 230,247 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 158,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

