Giant (GIC) Market Cap Hits $31,286.89

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including $18.98, $7.59, $33.89 and $20.33. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $31,286.89 and $1,471.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,204,743 coins and its circulating supply is 7,204,739 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

