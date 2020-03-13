GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $41,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 284.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.1% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE:GSK traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,670,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

