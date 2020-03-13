Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944,343 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 3,592,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,690. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This is a positive change from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%.

