GoChain (GO) Market Capitalization Tops $5.64 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. GoChain has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $1.05 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoChain has traded 58.2% lower against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DragonEX, Bittrex and Binance.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.02228527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00200193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 214.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00025878 BTC.

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,080,806,390 coins and its circulating supply is 916,916,709 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain.

GoChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Binance, Coinall, DragonEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

