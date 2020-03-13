GoHelpFund Price Tops $0.0012 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $15,027.32 and $16,748.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.02062773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00189685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 231.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00042520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00023370 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

