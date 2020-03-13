Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,350. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $461.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.17. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $244.67 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 857,837 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGL. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Danske raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

