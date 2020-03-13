Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €73.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €73.00 ($84.88) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.75 ($85.76).

Shares of BMW opened at €48.12 ($55.95) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a 12-month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.65.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

