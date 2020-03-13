Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 54.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,052.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS opened at $150.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.24. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

