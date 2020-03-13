Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.51% of Goosehead Insurance worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 789.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $1,523,668.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at $41,432,785.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 27,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $1,109,351.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,454.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,552,652. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $41.53. 4,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,669. The stock has a market cap of $685.51 million, a P/E ratio of 144.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

