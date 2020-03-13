GQG Partners LLC Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

GQG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,411 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.9% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $276,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. State Street Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,776,000 after buying an additional 216,795 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,397,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $99.09 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

