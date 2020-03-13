GQG Partners LLC Has $164.68 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,464 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.1% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Stryker worth $164,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $154.25 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

