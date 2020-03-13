GQG Partners LLC Invests $135.65 Million in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 429,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,646,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Broadcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $218.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $216.32 and a one year high of $331.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $366.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.69.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

