GQG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,062,056 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,062,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,638,000. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Delta Air Lines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 188,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 55,640 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 291,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.71 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

