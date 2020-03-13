GQG Partners LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,450,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,173,000. Bank of America accounts for 3.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Bank of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Loews Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

