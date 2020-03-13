Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $262,852.41 and $642.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.02230981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00199273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 202.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,283,425,731 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,630,731 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

