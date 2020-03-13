GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,839.33 and $1,850.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.02062773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00189685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 231.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00042520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00023370 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,399,216 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

