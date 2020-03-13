GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 922,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 36,419 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 959,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHG opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

