Grimm Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (XGM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:XGM) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Grimm has a total market cap of $138,334.48 and $1,594.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grimm has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004627 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 29,764,700 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.

Buying and Selling Grimm

Grimm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.