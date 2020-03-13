GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Achieves $16.62 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00004687 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 46.3% against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $16.62 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00032068 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, DragonEX, Gate.io, QBTC, OTCBTC, Binance and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

