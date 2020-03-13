Half Sky Capital UK Ltd Has $39.15 Million Holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Half Sky Capital UK Ltd raised its holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 2,715.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814,571 shares during the quarter. Weibo makes up about 21.4% of Half Sky Capital UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Weibo worth $39,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Weibo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Weibo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Weibo by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Weibo by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 290,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 186,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

WB stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. Weibo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

