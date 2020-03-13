Half Sky Capital UK Ltd Has $63.68 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Half Sky Capital UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,794 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for approximately 34.8% of Half Sky Capital UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd owned approximately 1.21% of Etsy worth $63,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura raised their target price on Etsy from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $314,363.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $346,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,442 shares of company stock worth $10,039,793 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

