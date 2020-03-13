Half Sky Capital UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,381 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Half Sky Capital UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,000. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Half Sky Capital UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 582,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,618,000 after buying an additional 31,434 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 274,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,114.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,430.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,324.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

