Half Sky Capital UK Ltd Takes $7.20 Million Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Half Sky Capital UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000. Wingstop comprises approximately 3.9% of Half Sky Capital UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Wingstop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wingstop by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.17.

WING opened at $68.26 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $63.92 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.84.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

