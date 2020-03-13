Harmony (ONE) Price Down 61.1% This Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 61.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00503704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.33 or 0.04476247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00036137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00056071 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00015902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018037 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

ONE is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one. Harmony's official Twitter account

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony's official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

