Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $590.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HA. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

