Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) CFO Buys $489,750.00 in Stock

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) CFO Stephen Lazarus acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $489,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE OSW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $640.52 million and a P/E ratio of 10.69.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.38 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSW. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

