HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 148.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HARP. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $322.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.97% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $25,887.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 13,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $222,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,027.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

