HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 7.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $70,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,593 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.25. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

