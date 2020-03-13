HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,053. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.25. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,895 shares of company stock worth $10,807,593. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

