HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.54% of HCI Group worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HCI Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

HCI stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. 1,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,675. The company has a market cap of $315.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group Inc has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities research analysts expect that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

