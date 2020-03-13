Health Catalyst (HCAT) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Health Catalyst to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Health Catalyst and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11 Health Catalyst Competitors 949 3199 6386 319 2.56

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus target price of $49.63, suggesting a potential upside of 112.16%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 108.73%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million -$60.10 million -16.47 Health Catalyst Competitors $8.43 billion $1.63 billion 36.28

Health Catalyst’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst Competitors -4.26% -8.39% -3.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.