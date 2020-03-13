Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 140,963 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HELE. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

