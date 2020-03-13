Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Hershey worth $54,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after purchasing an additional 173,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,284,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after buying an additional 401,249 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,195,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.84. 1,904,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

