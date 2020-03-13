HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.

HFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 128,492 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.