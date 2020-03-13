Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $70,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,476.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 335,779 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $62,846,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $15.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.67. 10,286,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,576. The firm has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.57 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

