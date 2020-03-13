Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

FIXX stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 457,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,027. The firm has a market cap of $788.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.28. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $2,859,271.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 12,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $273,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,706 shares of company stock worth $12,851,722 in the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIXX. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

