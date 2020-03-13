Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,474,457 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 2.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of General Motors worth $669,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 231.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $2,281,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

