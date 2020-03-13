Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $818.22 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,241,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 2.8% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Citigroup worth $818,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after purchasing an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,634,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 228,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,066 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,431,000 after purchasing an additional 812,975 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $671,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.34.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

